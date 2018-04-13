Fridays After Five Adds New Security Protocols

People taking part in an annual Charlottesville tradition are going to see some changes this season.

Fridays After Five kicked off its 31st season at the Sprint Wireless Pavilion April 13, inviting folk to the Downtown Mall to hang out and hear live music for free.

"It's pretty much an institution downtown. Massive crowds when we have weather like today. Great place to meet your friends and head down the mall to get dinner at one of the outdoor cafes. A lot of the proceeds benefit nonprofits and it's just a great time," said Pavilion General Manager Kirby Hutto.

However, the event has added new security measures: Attendees now have to submit to a bag check before being allowed in, and entry points have been reduced to three options.

Private security is on hand for the event and it said to be implementing the new protocols out of an abundance of caution.

Hutto suggests people to travel light, if they can.

Folks are not allowed to bring food or drinks into the free event.