Volunteers from Waynesboro Community Tutor Kids at William Perry Elementary

A community in the Valley is stepping up to help a school in need.

William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro is struggling to meet SOL benchmarks and school personnel is determined to change that.

One of the initiatives they are trying out is the so-called Panther Power Hour.

About seventy volunteers have been coming into the school during the day and after school to tutor children in reading and math.

They are helping roughly a 135 students.

"It's tough when you're a teacher with twenty children in a classroom and you have these needs and constantly meeting every one of them... individual help they need and stuff. We're hoping that this provided the extra support that is needed,” said Beth Crickenberger, Power Hour Coordinator.

The program technically ended this week, but organizers say feedback is positive and they hope to have it again next school year.