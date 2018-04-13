People in Central Virginia Celebrate Thomas Jefferson's 275th Birthday

Dozens of central Virginians are celebrating the 275th birthday of Thomas Jefferson.

The third president of the United States and founder of the University of Virginia was honored at his Albemarle County home, Monticello.

The event featured speeches, music, a 21 gun salute, and of course, birthday cake.

“This is a great day to celebrate Thomas Jefferson, his 275th birthday, he never wanted his birthday known but we think it's a tribute to him and his achievements on behalf of this country to honor the great contributions he made,” said Leslie Greene Bowman, President of Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

At the ceremony, Cary Fowler, an international proponent of crop diversity, was awarded the Jefferson Foundation medal in citizen leadership.