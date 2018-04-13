Charlottesville Grand Jury to Take Up Case Against Tyler Davis

The malicious wounding case against a Florida man accused of taking part in a beating in Charlottesville on August 12 is moving to a grand jury.

A judge in Charlottesville General District Court certified the charge against 50-year-old Tyler Watkins Davis on Thursday, April 12.

Davis, Daniel Patrick Borden, Jacob Scott Goodwin, and Alex Michael Ramos are all accused of attacking DeAndre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage following the unlawful assembly declaration at the Unite the Right rally.

A grand jury has already indicted the three other men on charges of malicious wounding.

The Florida man had fought extradition after his arrest on January 24. He has been held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail since early February.

According to NBC29's media partner at the Daily Progress, the judge is allowing Davis to return to Florida on bond.