Charlottesville-Area Walk Raising Funds to Find Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

People are coming together for the first time in Charlottesville to raise money for a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

In just four months, people in central Virginia have pledged more than $40,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Community One Walk.

It's the first JDRF walk in Charlottesville.

The autoimmune disease is not preventable, only treatable. It affects children and adults, often, without warning.

The goal is to raise money for research to defeat Type 1 diabetes.

“Our overall goal is to turn Type 1 into type none. So the money that's raised from this will go towards helping to make that goal a reality,” said organizer Ashley Thornton.

The fundraising goal for the walk is $50,000. It will be held Saturday, April 14, at Albemarle High School.