Fire Damages Earlysville Building, No Injuries Reported

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a farm house in Earlysville to go up in flames.

Fire crews were called to Link Evans Lane just after 6 p.m. Thursday, April 12. They found a late 1800's farm house on fire.

It took firefighters a few hours to extinguish the flames, because of both the home's construction, and the weather.

The house was in the process of being renovated and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Damage to the building is estimated to be around $182,000.

04/13/2018 Release from Albemarle County Fire & Rescue:

On Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 1816 hours, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to 2 Link Evans Ln for the report of a residential structure fire.

The first unit arrived on scene 9 minutes after dispatch of a two-story wood frame farm house with smoke and fire showing. It took units a little over two hours to completely extinguish the difficult fire due to the construction of the late 1800’s farm house, increased wind and weather related fire conditions.

The farm house was in the process of being renovated and no one was home at the time of the fire. The estimated loss of the structure is $182,100.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or first responders. No one was displaced as result of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation at this time by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to pay attention to the weather and atmospheric conditions this time of year. Any type of outside fire can be more increasingly dangerous due to the dry condition and potential for winds, making it more rapid for fire spread, turning small fires into large ones quickly.

