Jefferson Statue on UVA Lawn Vandalized

Statue of Thomas Jefferson vandalized with the words "Racist + Rapist" spray painted on it

The sitting statue of President Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia Lawn was vandalized, likely during the overnight hours.

The statue had the words "Racist + Rapist" spray-painted in red on it early Friday, April 13.

It is unclear when the vandalism occurred.

Friday marks Founder's Day, which celebrates Jefferson's 275th birthday.

He founded the University of Virginia in 1819.

UVA released a statement.

The University Police Department is investigating the incident.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

04/13/2018 Statement from the University of Virginia:

The university is disappointed that individuals vandalized the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the Lawn on the day that we honor his contributions to our University and to our democracy.

The university recognizes the complexities of Thomas Jefferson’s legacy and continues to explore them fully and honestly.

UVA welcomes open and civil discourse on such important issues. However, acts of vandalism do not contribute to meaningful discussion.

Crews from Facilities Management are removing the vandalism, and the University Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact UPD at 434-924-7166.