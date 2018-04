The Washington Nationals are putting together a nice little collection of UVa baseball stars from the early 2000's, as the Nats signed free agent slugger Mark Reynolds on Thursday.

Reynolds joins Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle on the Washington roster.

The trio were not all at UVa at the same time, but they came close.

Zimmerman and Reynolds were on the same team in 2003 and 2004, and Zimmerman and Doolittle were teammates in 2005.

All three were members of the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame.

Reynolds batted .267 with 30 home runs and 97 RBI with the Rockies last season, but went unsigned during the offseason.

Mark Reynolds has 281 home runs in his 11-year Major League career.