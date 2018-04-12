VSP Investigating 2-Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian in Louisa County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

On April 12, 2018 (Thursday) at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at eastbound Interstate 64 at the 135 mile marker in Louisa County.

The Trooper's preliminary investigations reveals that a Louisa County Rescue Squad ambulance was responding to initial reports off a single-vehicle crash at the 135 mile marker with their emergency lights activated. Due to a hill crest, the ambulance arrived on scene in the right lane.

A vehicle disabled due to a flat tire, was located on the left shoulder. The ambulance attempted to shift into the left lane with emergency lights sill activated. A 2013 Honda CR-V, driven by, Gerald Wolburg, 51, of Midlothian, Va., was traveling in the right lane and struck the ambulance in the rear, pushing the ambulance toward the left shoulder, and then striking Herbert Tyler III, 23, of Hopewell, Va., standing outside of his disabled vehicle.

Tyler was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Wolburg was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Wolburg was charged with Following too close.

Crash remains under investigation.