Educators Recognized for Completing First Year of Teaching Under Fellowship Program

A special reception was held on Thursday, April 12, in honor of two educators completing their first year of teaching in Albemarle County.

Dozens gathered for the celebration at Charlottesville's Jefferson School City Center.

African American Teaching Fellows is a grassroots nonprofit that has recruited, supported, and mentored 35 African-American teachers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

"The people saw a need for more diversity in the teaching faculty and the local schools and from that, the idea was birthed that we would award scholarships to preservice educators, and then for the number of years that they were supported by the organization, they would agree to come to Charlottesville City Schools or either Albemarle County Schools and teach,” says Tamara Dias, the executive director of the African American Teaching Fellows.

Thursday’s honorees were Camara Glover, a first grade teacher at Woodbrook Elementary, and Jamir Kai, a Spanish teacher at Monticello High School. They say they're thrilled to be a part of the program.