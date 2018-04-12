Quantcast

Albemarle County School Board Meeting Takes Second Look at Funding

Albemarle County Public Schools may not have a funding gap after all.

The school board announced on Thursday, April 12, that with new tax revenue, the county will send an additional $468,000, which cuts the gap from $2.2 million to $1.7 million.

County staff also told the board that the health insurance program is yielding savings so far beyond what was initially thought that the savings make it likely the entire gap will be closed.

The school board is set to adopt a budget for the next school year at its meeting of Thursday, April 26.

That's the good news. The not so good news is that it looks like less than half of the schools' capital budget requests for 2019 will be funded. That could affect work to modernize several elementary and middle schools, as well as an expansion project being planned for Scottsville Elementary School.

