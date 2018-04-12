Fluvanna County HS Honors Eleven Student-Athlete Signees

Zoe Moore signed with Bridgewater for swimming, while Jack Rice will run cross country for EMU

Fluvanna County had the largest signing ceremony in school history on Thursday.

Fluvanna County held a ceremony at the high school on Thursday to honor eleven student-athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at the college level.

That's the most they've ever had at one signing.

The Flucos softball team has three signees.

Kendra Cattanach signed with Richard Bland College, Mariah Tawney signed with Patrick Henry Community College, and Candice Shaheen signed with Eastern Mennonite University for softball and volleyball.

Abby Sherman is also headed to EMU for volleyball, while Jack Rice will run for the Royals' cross country team.

The girl's swim team is sending two to the next level, as Caylyn McNaul signed with Roanoke College, and Zoe Moore signed with Bridgewater College.

"It's amazing," says Moore. "I feel really proud of myself for being able to accomplish college swimming. It's a great feeling, knowing that there are a lot of athletes going from Fluvanna."

AJ Gregory signed with Frederick Community College for basketball, and Jemika Johnson will play hoops at Mary Baldwin University.

The Fluvanna boys lacrosse team has two signees, as Shaun Cobb signed with Ferrum College, while Conner Dobbins signed with Randolph College, which means the longtime teammates will be competing against each other in college.

"It's pretty great, because he's been my best friend from second grade or so," says Cobb. "It's such a great feeling, to move on, and play against him in the ODAC next year."

Dobbins adds, "It's amazing. I've been waiting for this day for a while. Looking forward to pursuing my education in teaching, and playing lacrosse for a school that I'm really interested in going to."