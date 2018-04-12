Crews Responding to Large Brush Fire in Southern Albemarle

Fire crews are out battling a blaze in southwestern Albemarle on Thursday evening.

Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston confirms that crews responded to a brush fire a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, on Bungletown and Green Creek roads near Esmont.

There is currently a helicopter is on the scene, assessing the size of the fire. Shortly before 7 p.m., it was confirmed that the fire spans roughly 40 acres. Twenty-five percent of the fire was claimed to be contained around 6:45 p.m., but ,because of the wind, crews say it's difficult to determine how long it'll take to put out the entire fire.

Limited voluntary evacuations are underway. According to the Daily Progress, "a code red alert has been issued, and residents within 3 miles of the fire at the intersection of Bungletown and Green Creek roads are being alerted to the situation."

According to a NBC29 viewer, residents nearby are currently on standby by police to be evacuated.

Albemarle County crews are in place near structures that could pose a hazard, and are still trying to get to the two residence closest to the fire. They advise drivers to avoid the area, and the 3000 block of Green Creek Road and Bungletown Road are both closed to traffic. More resources are on the way to support the process.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, crews say that no one has reported any injuries.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we have a crew on the way to the scene, we will bring you updates as they become available.

Press Release from Albemarle County:

Albemarle County Fire Rescue are currently responding to a brush fire in the Schuyler area of Albemarle County around Bungletown Road and Green Creek Road. There is currently an area of 40 acres involved, approximately 25% is contained. CodeRED was used to notify residents within a two mile radius of the area, approximately seven residences were evacuated.

The community is advised to be vigilant – weather conditions are favorable for fires. The current dry condition and high winds make the potential for rapid fire spread possible.

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service available to all residents and business owners within Charlottesville and Albemarle County that will notify citizens of emergency information through phone calls, text messages, emails, and social media. Enroll today by phone at 434-971-1263 or find the registration page here: http://communityemergency.org/.