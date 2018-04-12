Perrone Robotics Demonstrates Newest Technology During Tom Tom Summit

Driverless cars are on display in Crozet on Thursday, April 12, where a robotics company is showing off its newest technology.

On Thursday, Perrone Robotics held a demonstration of its cars as part of a summit for the Tom Tom Founders Festival. People at the demo got to watch multiple cars drive around the robotics facility.

Paul Perrone, the CEO of Perrone Robotics, refers to the company’s headquarters as "Robo World." He told a crowd about his journey into the driverless car industry, and also explained advantages to starting his business in Albemarle County.

After the demo, a panel discussed how there's been a lot of talk about autonomous vehicles lately - both good and bad. One of the panelists who studies transportation technology says that even though there have been several crashes involving driverless cars, research shows they are still safer than a human driver.

The robotics company had a robot at Tom Tom's first festival, and Perrone says his company has always been supportive of the festival’s mission.

"There's a couple of good panelists who will talk about different perspectives of what's going on in the driverless car industry, and they'll have this as a backdrop for what we're doing for real in our backyard," says Perrone.

Panelists also say driverless cars would be more cost effective. Instead of paying thousands of dollars to own a car, people could split the cost since the car doesn't have to stay parked all day.

Industry experts say they are still unsure of how far we are from driverless vehicles becoming the new norm, but Perrone Robotics is planning for the future by hiring close to 150 new employees over the next three years.