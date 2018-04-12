Nest Realty Report: Good Time to Sell Home in Central Virginia

The Nest Realty First Quarter Housing Report [pdf] is in and it's definitely a good time to be a seller and a difficult time to be a buyer in central Virginia.

The report shows the average sale price of homes is now more than $300,000, which is up $16,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

But sales are also up, even though the number of available homes is down.

"I think it’s challenging for buyers, I mean buyers need to move quickly if a house that they like comes on the market. I would much rather my buyers be in a position to make the decision to purchase or not," said Jim Duncan, associate broker and partner at Nest Realty.

Nest Realty warns buyers and sellers to pay attention to the interest rate market, because as rates go up affordability drops.