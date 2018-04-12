CAT Requests Feedback for Bus Service Changes

Release from the Charlottesville Area Transit:

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is soliciting feedback from the general public for potential service changes.

In the coming weeks, CAT will host two public meetings.

Topics covered will included an update on the Transit Development Plan (TDP) as well as proposed summer changes to Routes 1, 7, 9, 10, 12, and the Free Trolley.

Both meetings will be identical in scope.

The first meeting will occur at 6:35 PM on Wednesday, April 25 at CitySpace (100 5th St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902). The second meeting will occur at 11:35 AM on Thursday, April 26 at CitySpace.

Individuals who are unable to attend a meeting are encouraged to provide comments by email to CAT@charlottesville.org or by mailing a letter to:

Public comments will be accepted through April 30, 2018.

Summary of Proposed Summer Service Adjustments