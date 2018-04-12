Albemarle High School Hosts Fourth Annual Little Feet Meet

More than 250 children with disabilities hit the track at Albemarle County High School April 12 to show off their athletic skills.

The fourth annual little feet meet gives preschool and elementary school children with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and autism the chance to practice track and field skills.

The students are partnered with a buddy to help guide them through the different courses.

"We’re getting the kids together. We're providing inclusion in the schools, many of the schools have started celebrating them when they leave on the buses and then when they come back in the afternoon," said Rose Ann gamma, Special Olympics coordinator.

Organizers with Special Olympics Virginia say every child was a winner at the event