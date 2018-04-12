Atmospheric Conditions in Albemarle County Make Open Burning Hazardous

04/12/2018 Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

The National Weather Service and Virginia Department of Forestry have issued warning that weather and atmospheric conditions for April 12, 2018 make open air burning hazardous.

The dry condition and potential for winds make the potential for rapid fire spread possible, turnings a small fire into a large one quickly.

The Virginia Department of Forestry Fire Danger Rating for April 12, 2018 is listed as very high.

Consequently, Albemarle County Fire Rescue, Office of the Fire Marshal reminds everyone that the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code prohibits open air burning when conditions make it hazardous to do so.

