11 Virginia Women's Lax Falls 16-13 at #13 Navy

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (8-6) fell 16-13 at No. 13 Navy (10-3) on Wednesday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Virginia surged back after going down 4-0 early in the game to take a 6-5 lead. The teams traded goals before two-straight sent Navy into the half up 8-7. The Cavaliers scored quickly in the second to tie the game, then would use back-to-back goals to take a 10-9 advantage. The Midshipmen scored three straight to regain the lead. UVA cut it to two twice, but two goals gave Navy a 14-12 lead with 20:37 remaining. Neither team scored for 17 minutes. Navy broke the drought to go up 15-12. UVA cut it to two with 2:35 to play but could not get any closer.

“I am disappointed in our lack of execution down the stretch,” head coach Julie Myers said. “The last 21 minutes we had just one goal down the stretch with plenty of opportunities. The first thing you look at as a coach is did we have a chance to score and a chance to win and I would say we did, but we did not execute the details to be successful. Navy was incredibly disciplined throughout the game and give them a lot of credit for playing a really solid game.”

Sophomore Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) scored a career-high seven points with six goals and one assist. Senior Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y.) and freshman Chloe Jones (Slingerlands, N.Y.) each added two goals. Kelly Larkin led Navy with four goals.

Mueller led the Cavaliers with seven draw controls, while Behr finished with four and had a team-high five ground balls.

After falling behind 4-0 early, Virginia surged back with a 6-1 run to lead 6-5. Behr put the Cavaliers on the board after winning the draw and running down to rip one past the Navy defense at the 22:32 mark. Jones quickly followed just 23 seconds later with her first of the evening to cut it to 4-2. Navy responded with a goal to go ahead 5-2.

Senior Ana Hagerup (Washington, D.C.) then found Behr, who skipped one into the goal to cut it to 5-3. A yellow card on Navy gave UVA possession as Mueller scored with the assist from junior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.), then the pair teamed again 30 seconds later to tie the game at 5-5 with 16:36 left in the half. UVA took its first lead when Jones scored at 10:25. The Midshipmen tied it once again. Mueller converted a free position goal for a hat trick in the first half and gave the Cavaliers a 7-6 advantage at 7:25. Navy scored twice to close the half and lead 8-7 at the break.

Out of the half, a save on the other end led to a fast-break transition goal for Shoemaker as UVA tied it up 8-8 just 46 seconds into the second half. Navy scored to take a 9-8 advantage. Junior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) won the draw and UVA ran down to score as Mueller found Hagerup for the goal. The Cavaliers took a 10-9 lead when Jackson converted a free position opportunity at 26:57. Navy would go on a 3-0 run to lead 12-10 with 24:06 to go.

Mueller scored on a free position to cut it one. Navy was back ahead by two when Mueller scored her fifth of the game to cut it to 13-12, but Navy responded once again to lead 14-12 with 20:37 on the clock. Neither team scored for 17 minutes until Navy scored to lead 15-12 with 3:35 to play. A green card on the Midshipmen gave the Cavaliers a chance as Jackson found Mueller cutting for a goal to cut it to 15-13 with 2:36 remaining. Navy scored the final goal of the game to lead 16-13 with 40 seconds left.

Virginia led 35-34 in shots and 16-15 in draw controls, but trailed 21-19 in ground balls. Navy scored three free position goals to one for UVA. The Midshipmen finished with 10 saves to eight for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will remain on the road as it travels to Louisville on Saturday, April 14 for a 1 p.m. game at UofL Lacrosse Stadium in Louisville, Ky.