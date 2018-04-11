Quantcast

Waynesboro City Leaders Discuss 2019 Budget

Edited by Emmy Freedman
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

In Waynesboro, city leaders are working on next year's budget.

During a work session on Wednesday, April 11, City Council talked about raising real estate taxes. The city's advertised a six-cent raise, but the mayor says they're hoping for half as much.

Priorities this year include funding for the high school renovation, a 2 percent raise for school employees, an average 2 percent merit-based raise for city employees, and hiring an additional police officer.

"If you'd have told me four years ago that I'd have been in the mind to vote for a 10 cent tax increase, I'd have said probably not,” says Bruce Allen, Waynesboro’s mayor. “It's not gonna happen. But with the cost of the renovations of the schools and other things that we're looking at, here we are. We'll end up - if we do the three cents this time - it'll be a total of 10 cents in two years."

The budget also proposes raising the meals tax, the cigarette tax, and an increase for water and sewer fees.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed budget on Monday, April 23.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

