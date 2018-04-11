UVA Softball Falls to Longwood 4-1

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Longwood (25-13) rode a stellar outing from Sydney Gay in the circle to a 4-1 victory over Virginia (12-28) on Wednesday night at The Park.

Gay (17-8) was dominant in the circle for Longwood, sitting down nine of the first 11 batters she faced. The Lancer ace allowed just five hits on the day and Virginia managed multiple baserunners just once in the game.

Longwood opened the scoring in the second inning with a pair of singles. An infield single and ground ball put a runner at second with two outs. Lancer first baseman Kelsey Sweeney lined a 2-2 pitch back into center field to score the first run of the ballgame.

The Lancers extended their lead in the fourth, stringing together four hits to score a pair of runs. Krista Kelly delivered an RBI-double and Sweeney picked up her second RBI on the night in the inning. Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) came on in relief with runners at second and third, but escaped the jam by inducing a ground ball and fly out.

Olivia Gott (Weston, Fla.) put the Cavaliers on the board in the fifth with her leadoff home run. The junior’s sixth long ball of the season brought Virginia within two at 3-1.

Virginia would threaten again in the sixth, as Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) and Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) singled to put two aboard. Gay came up big for the Lancers, however, getting a strikeout to end the threat.

Longwood took advantage of a throwing error in the top of the seventh to score another run and build its lead to 4-1. The Cavaliers got a leadoff walk in the bottom half, but Gay shut down the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Osherow (6-13) took the loss for Virginia despite a solid outing in the circle. The junior allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. She struck out four without issuing a single walk in the game. Smith tossed 3 1/3 in relief, allowing a single run on four hits.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Ingraham’s single extended her hitting streak to nine games.

• Madi Traver (Coppell, Texas) singled to record a hit for the third straight game.

• Hayley Busby (Phoenix, Ariz.) legged out an infield single to reach safely for the seventh consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Virginia welcomes Virginia Tech to The Park over the weekend in ACC play. First pitch in the series opener is set for 6 p.m. on Friday (April 13).