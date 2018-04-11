Monty Python Icon John Cleese Speaks at Tom Tom Events

Hundreds turned out to Charlottesville's Paramount Theater on Wednesday, April 11, to hear John Cleese speak.

On Wednesday night, the Monty Python icon, actor, author, and playwright shared stories about his life, and performed some stand-up comedy. The event was part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival.

If you missed Wednesday night’s event, Cleese will again be in Charlottesville on Thursday. You can catch him at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theater, where he’ll be leading a discussion called "Life After Death." Tickets are still available for that event.