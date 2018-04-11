Lawmakers Return to Richmond for a Special Session with State Budget

Lawmakers returned to Richmond April 11 for the start of a special session to deal with the state budget.

Lawmakers handled some formalities for the format of the session and some resolutions honoring people in Virginia for their various efforts.

Over the coming weeks, the house and senate will work to come to an agreement on the state budget, because during the regular session, house lawmakers opted to include Medicaid expansion, while the senate did not.

A budget must be passed by July first, or it causes a government shutdown