CASPCA Awarded Grant, Hopes to Save 500 Cats and Dogs

The CASPCA is looking to rely more on foster homes for these pets

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to save 500 cats and dogs from across the commonwealth over the next year thanks to its latest grant.

Best Friends Animal Society has awarded the CASPCA the Rachael Ray Save Them All grant. It will help the group save dogs and cats from euthanasia in Buckingham and Prince William counties.

The CASPCA says it has already brought in and adopted out close to 70 pets in the past week thanks to this new cash. It plans to keep bringing in new animals in cycles of around 40 at a time.

"We're not going to do it all at once, we have a year to accomplish this goal," says Angie Gunter, the executive director at the CASPCA. "We will be expanding our foster program, that's something that's going to start up in May, so we feel comfortable in doing this."

Gunter says her team's work helping animals displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma helped them secure this grant.

“We feel so honored and privileged to be one of the recipients of the Rachael Ray Save Them All grant awarded through Best Friends Animal Society,” says Gunter. “It'll help us do lifesaving work for neighboring shelters. We are going to be transferring in 500 cats and dogs from Buckingham County and Prince Edward County, specifically by the end of the year.”

Though the CASPCA is often at capacity, the group plans to rely more heavily on fosters and adoption specials as it works toward its goal of helping these 500 cats and dogs. Gunter says all animals brought in through this program will also receive any necessary medical treatments.

She says the CASPA is not allowed to disclose the amount the grant is worth.

Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Press Release:

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is an active partner in Best Friends Network, which offers help and support to animal rescue groups and shelters that save lives in their communities.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is an open-admission shelter, No Kill animal welfare organization whose mission is to advance the compassionate treatment of animals by providing sheltering, medical care and behavioral services for dogs and cats; promoting permanent, caring homes; and furthering education and outreach.

The CASPCA provides contractual pound services to the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County ensuring that all healthy and treatable animals are placed into loving homes. In the past decade, the CASPCA has adopted out more than 31,000 animals, reunited

over 6,300 lost pets with their owners and spayed/neutered more than 56,000 animals.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is the only national animal welfare organization dedicated exclusively to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. A leader in the no-kill movement, Best Friends runs the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, adoption centers and spay and neuter facilities in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City as well as lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 1,600 rescue groups and shelters across the country.

Since its founding in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in American shelters from 17 million per year to an estimated 4 million. By continuing to build effective initiatives that reduce the number of animals entering shelters and increase the number who find homes, Best Friends and its nationwide network of members and partners are working to Save Them All®.

To become a fan of Best Friends Animal Society on Facebook go to: http://www.facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsociety. Follow Best Friends on Twitter: http://twitter.com/bestfriends.