Developers Discuss Plans for Seminole Square

Changes could soon be coming to the Seminole Square in Charlottesville.

Wednesday, April 11, the developer met with the city to discuss plans to revamp the shopping center.

Developers say now that Hillsdale Drive cuts through the area, there is hope to spruce the area up and attract new business.

“With Hillsdale Drive going through the center it bisected the north wing of the center, so it went right through the parking area. So we had to reconfigure the parking to make it function better with Hillsdale Drive, and also what we’re going to be doing is re-facading the buildings and bringing it more into the modern era,” said Great Eastern Management Director of Property Ops John Neal.

Proposed plans also call for two new free-standing buildings to be constructed near the road.

Developers say Kroger has a long-term lease on the old Giant store that remains empty in that shopping center. They say there are no new plans for that building.