Sheriff's Office to Charge Waynesboro Man in Connection to Stabbing

A Waynesboro man is facing charges after a reported stabbing Tuesday night in along Balsley Road in Staunton.

Fifty-eight-year-old William J. Boxler had to be hospitalized after crashing an SUV. Authorities say Boxler was trying to get away from the scene of the crime when the accident occurred around 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, April 11, that Boxler will be arrested when he's released from the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Boxler will be charged with malicious wounding, violating protective orders, as well as breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

The alleged victim, a 57-year-old Staunton woman, is receiving treatment at the hospital. Her current condition is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said neither the motive nor the relationship between Boxler and woman will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

04/11/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The suspect involved in last nights stabbing is William J. Boxler, 58, of Waynesboro, VA. Warrants for his arrest have been issued and service of them are pending his release from the hospital.

Boxler faces the following charges:

Break and enter with intent to commit a felony

Malicious wounding

Violate protective orders (felony)

The victim of the stabbing, a 57-year-old Staunton woman, is still hospitalized and her current condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing. Neither the motive, nor the relationship between Boxler and the victim will be released.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.