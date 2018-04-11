Walmart Announces New Store Construction and Remodeling in Va.

Release from corporate Walmart:

Walmart today announced it expects to spend an estimated $75 million over the next year in Virginia through the opening and remodeling of 14 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money.

The spend is part of Walmart’s total capital expenditures guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for Fiscal Year 2019, which was outlined last October at the company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated in February 2018.

Walmart recently reported strong comp sales growth of 2.1% for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2018, indicating customers are responding well to the company’s business strategy.

The plan is to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation during the coming year to make shopping faster and easier for customers in Virginia.

"Walmart is always looking for new ways to improve the experience for our customers through technology and investments," said Brent Rains, Walmart Regional Manager for Virginia and North Carolina."

Over the past year, we have remodeled stores, introduced new technologies like Scan & Go and expanded our grocery and online pickup features in stores across the state.

Our customers have raved about the services and we are excited to offer even more convenient shopping options in 2018 for customers whether they want to shop in-store or online."

2018 Walmart New Store Construction and Remodels in Virginia

Walmart plans to build and remodel stores in the following locations:

New Store:

· Walmart Supercenter in Leesburg opening Fall 2018

Remodels:

· 135 Stoneridge Dr., Ruckersville

· 2410 Sheila Ln., Richmond

· 1050 Regional Park Rd., Lebanon

· 201 Hillcrest Pkwy., Chesapeake

· 14000 Worth Ave., Woodbridge

· 13245 Lee Hwy, Bristol

· 217 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford

· 1660 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock

· 657 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach

· 164 Camp Creek Pkwy., Gordonsville

· 4807 Valley View Blvd NW., Roanoke

· 461 W Reservoir Rd., Woodstock

· 632 Grassfield Pkwy., Chesapeake

2018 Walmart In-store and Online Innovations in Virginia

Walmart continues to innovate how it serves customers, helping them save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that empowers customers to shop when, where and how they want.

In addition to continuing to test new technologies that transform how customers shop, Walmart plans to expand several innovative services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including:

(1) Online Grocery Pickup

· Virginia customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.

· Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at 40 Virginia locations and plans to roll-out approximately 35 new Grocery Pickup locations at area stores in the coming year.

· Walmart Online Grocery Pickup—How it works.

(2) Mobile Express Scan & Go

· Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Goin select markets which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.

· Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all 17 Virginia Sam’s Clubs and Walmart store #1841 in Chesapeake. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.

· Walmart Mobile Express Scan & Go video here: https://youtu.be/NHzfhDDRgME

(3) Walmart Pickup Towers

· Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.

· Pickup Tower service is currently available at two Virginia Walmart stores. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities expand the Pickup Tower service to Virginia customers in the coming year.

· Walmart Pickup Tower video here: https://youtu.be/X4c951tg9TM