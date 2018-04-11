Online Kindergarten Registration Now Open for Charlottesville City Schools

04/11/2018 Release from Charlottesville City Schools:

(Charlottesville, VA) Kindergarten registration will be on Wednesday, April 18 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at each of the Charlottesville elementary schools. During this time, families of children who will be five years old by September 30 will be able to visit their local schools, meet the teachers, and complete the registration process.

Families should:

Complete the online registration forms before Wednesday. Forms are at http://charlottesvilleschools.org/kindergarten-open-house.

Bring the following required documents on Wednesday:

your child’s birth certificate,

a health form signed by your doctor, including an immunization record, and

proof that you live in Charlottesville, such as a current lease or mortgage. (See a full list on our web site.)

For more information about Charlottesville City Schools, visit charlottesvilleschools.org or call (434)245-2400.

