Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue LawsuitPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue LawsuitMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue Lawsuit
The ongoing lawsuit over the potential removal of two statues in downtown parks once again went before a Charlottesville judge Wednesday morning.
-
UVA Law Library Launches Research Website About Charlottesville's Statues
Librarians at the University of Virginia's law school have launched a website for people wanting to learn more about the disagreement surrounding confederate statues.
-
Charlottesville Releases Top Choices for New Names of City Parks
The results are in, and the people of Charlottesville have spoken in the latest park renaming survey hosted by the city.
-
Survey to Rename 2 Charlottesville Parks Closes, Results Being Tallied
The survey to collect possible names for two Charlottesville parks has come to a close. The city launched a survey on March 6 to find new names for Emancipation Park and Justice Park.
-
Charlottesville Court Hears Motions in Daniel Borden Assault Case
A Charlottesville judge heard pretrial motions in the case against Daniel Patrick Borden, one of the men accused of attacking DeAndre Harris last summer.
-
Judge Hears Motions for Man Accused in DeAndre Harris Assault Case
An Arkansas Man accused of attacking DeAndre Harris following the Unite the Right Rally appeared in court March 28.
-
2 Men Sentenced to Jail for Removing Confederate Statues' Mourning Tarps
Two men have been convicted of removing, multiple times, the tarps that covered Confederate statues to mourn the counterprotester killed during last August's violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.
-
Journalist Appears in Court Over Access to August 12 Documents
A case is underway in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 13, over the denial of a Freedom of Information Act request related to the events on August 12.
-