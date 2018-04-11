Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue Lawsuit

The ongoing lawsuit over the potential removal of two statues in downtown parks once again went before a Charlottesville judge Wednesday morning.

A lawsuit was filed against the city on March 11, 2017, as a way to stop plans by Charlottesville City Council to remove and sell the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson.

A motions hearing got underway around 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Judge Richard Moore decided to reverse his previous ruling on whether or not plaintiffs can collect for damages when the two statues were covered by tarps. As a result, plaintiffs can now receive funds for attorney and litigation fees.

Plaintiffs also continued to argue councilors do not have the right to make the decision to take down both the statues. They cited the state law protecting monuments and war memorials, which is at the crux of this lawsuit and whether or not it applies to these two statues. Plaintiffs claim each member of City Council acted unlawfully when making their decision.

”So the issue is, did they all know what the law is? Did they intentionally violate the law? Did they recklessly violate the law? These are all issues that the judge is going to have to decide,” said plaintiff Charles Weber.

The defense argued that councilors cannot be held accountable as individual people, and that their vote only counts as a whole. They also say City Council did not knowingly make the decision maliciously.

Judge Richard Moore asked for both parties to highlight the main points they want considered in a letter format for him to make his ruling on whether or not this case will go to trial. Both sides have two weeks to write up a letter highlighting the main points they want considered when determining whether this case will go to trial.

Black Lives Matter, SURJ (Showing Up For Racial Justice), Solidarity Cville, and other activist groups said their members would hold protests during Wednesday's hearing.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

Release from Solidarity Cville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA: On Wednesday, April 11, at 9 a.m. the Charlottesville Circuit Court will hold a hearing on the City’s plea in bar in the case of Payne v. City of Charlottesville, the lawsuit seeking to prevent the city from removing its confederate statues. That hearing will do little to change the course of the lawsuit as it heads toward trial in October.

On Saturday, March 31, the Virginia Flaggers raised a 30x50 foot confederate “battle flag” in Louisa County, near Interstate 64 outside of Charlottesville. Though the plaintiffs would deny any connection, their lawsuit against the city and the Virginia Flaggers’ actions in raising this “battle flag” are related. Both seek to force upon Charlottesville emblems of racial hatred, despite the traumatic racial violence and terrorism we faced as a community last summer.

Frank Dukes has submitted proposed resolutions to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and the Charlottesville City Council asking them to publicly condemn this attempt at intimidation by the Virginia Flaggers (text of proposed resolution below). We need to continue to call out and take down emblems of racial terrorism--whether they are the confederate monuments in our squares, or the hateful battle flags the Virginia Flaggers raise near highways throughout our state.

As the confederate statues lawsuit slowly moves toward trial in October, organizers with BLM-Cville, SURJ-Cville, and other anti-racist community members will be outside the Wednesday hearing in the statues case to express full support for Mr. Dukes’ efforts to have the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council publicly refute the Virginia Flaggers’ nearby hate flag.

"Once the confederacy was defeated in 1865, the confederate battle flag was rarely displayed until after WWII, when white supremacists began to use it as a symbol of reaction against the civil rights movement. There is no place for this hateful symbol outside of a museum. Its use as a rallying cry for white supremacy must stop." -- Frank Dukes, former member of the Charlottesville Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces; and member of University & Community Action for Racial Equity (UCARE)

“The provocation of the confederate flag on I-64 is an affront to this community’s effort to narrate our history in a manner which prioritizes the memory of our neighbors who were enslaved at the time of the Civil War -- the outright majority of the local population of Albemarle County. We honor their struggles, which continue to inspire us.” -- Jalane Schmidt, organizer with Black Lives Matter-Charlottesville

“In this white supremacist culture, oppressed people are not only discriminated against, but are also subjected to physical and psychological brutality. The confederate flag is an example of the psychological brutality of white supremacist culture, and it is a call to violence. We must continue to work to remove these emblems of racial hatred and intimidation from our parks, from our highways, and from our county schools.” -- Lara Harrison, anti-racist organizer/parent of children in Albemarle County Schools.

Text of proposed resolution submitted by Frank Dukes to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and the Charlottesville City Council

“Whereas

The so-called “confederate battle flag” began common usage during the Civil Rights era as a symbol of opposition to basic human rights for African Americans;

Whereas

This flag was used during that era in efforts to intimidate citizens of the United States who were exercising their constitutional rights;

Whereas

Under this flag, terrorists continue acts of violence against African Americans and others advocating for racial equality, including most recently the murder of nine worshipers at Charleston, South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and murder and additional violence in Charlottesville;

Whereas

Recent years have seen communities across the United States remove this flag from public spaces in efforts to achieve our aspirations for a more perfect union;

Therefore be it resolved that

The County of Albemarle [City of Charlottesville] rejects any efforts to intimidate any of its residents and visitors

Be it further resolved that

The public display of this flag is inconsistent with the values of our County [City], our Commonwealth, and these United States.”