Greene County Students on Mission Trip Report Stolen Belongings

A group of Greene County students are looking for some help after their belongings were stolen while they were on a mission trip in Texas.

Some lost laptops, Bibles, and others no longer have any of their luggage.

The group of high school seniors is from United Christian Academy in Ruckersville. Every year, seniors get to choose to either go on a spring trip or a mission trip. This year, the group chose to travel to Texas for a mission trip.

However, their efforts of giving came to a halt when someone broke into their van.

“Complete panic set in, and we had a lot of distressed young people in tears,” says Faith Vargas, a chaperone.

The students and their chaperones landed in Texas on Saturday, April 7. One of their stops was at the historic Alamo in San Antonio. When they got back to their van, they noticed something was wrong.

“My papers that I was going to speak on my Bible story were gone, my wallet was gone, my camera bag was gone, my retainers, my glasses,” says Corinne Hilton, a student on the trip. “Everything that you would think that you would need on a trip."

Vargas lost a Bible that contained a letter from her late father.

"While it seems like it was something that I can never replace, it’s still, in the light of things, not the most important thing at this time,” says Vargas.

Even though some members of the group lost everything, the group is choosing to pray about it rather than get angry.

"Our encouragement would be that there is no better place than to be in the will of God,” says Vargas.

But the group is not without a little bit of humor as well.

"Read the Bibles that you stole - haha, that’s right,” says Hilton.

Hilton is maintaining a positive outlook on her loss.

"I think everything is a learning experience in life, and you can either grow from it or you can stay the same,” says Hilton.

While in Texas, the group is helping underprivileged families learn more about religion while also cleaning up churches in the area.

The group has been raising funds for this trip since before the students’ freshman year.

"Car washes, bakes sales, concerts, alumni basketball games at the school, they did all of this on their own,” says Tina Samuels, a parent of one of the students on the trip.

Samuels’s daughter, Anna, was one of three people on the trip whose belongings weren't stolen from the van. But in response to the theft, Samuels created a GoFundMe account to help the children repurchase some of their lost items and also hopefully restore their faith in humanity.

“I want to restore their spirit, that we care that they are giving their nine days to completely serve other people and to serve the Lord,” says Samuels.

The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $8,500. If it raises more, Samuels says the rest of the money will go toward the Valley Baptist Mission Center in Texas, which is where the students are volunteering.