Fluvanna County Public Schools Receive Social Media Threat

School administrators in Fluvanna County are working with law enforcement after a threat was made against the school system on social media on Tuesday, April 10.

The Snapchat post shows a message warning students not to go to school the next day. The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office says it has identified and arrested the juvenile who made the threat.

Statement from Superintendent of Fluvanna County Public Schools Chuck Winkler:

FCPS were made aware of a Social Media Threat earlier this evening.

Administration is working in close collaboration with local law enforcement. Our top priority is the safety and well being of our students and staff.

At this time there is no concern of any future danger for any member of our FLUCO community. We will continue to work with the Sheriff's Department regarding this incident.

If there is any additional information we will share it with you accordingly.