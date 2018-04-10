Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigating Stabbing in Staunton

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

A 911 call was received at 1913 hours regarding a stabbing of a woman, that occurred in the 800 block of Balsley Rd., Staunton.

The male stabbing suspect, operating a white SUV, fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The SUV was subsequently located at 1917 HRS, overturned, on Rt. 254, and the suspect was detained and treated for injuries from the single vehicle crash.

The male suspect and female stabbing victim have both been airlifted to UVA medical center for treatment of their respective injuries. Their current condition is not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The suspect’s name is not being identified at this time. There is no threat to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.