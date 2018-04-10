Winners Announced for Tom Tom Founder's Festival Art Competition

"Meditator in a Difficult Conversation" took home first place

Winners for an art competition were named on April 10

The winners have been announced for the Charlottesville: Identity and Design competition.

It's a new competition by Bushman Dreyfus Architects that aims to challenge people to design artwork to put on the west end of the Downtown Mall.

After the vote on Tuesday, April 10, a submission called "Mediator in a Difficult Conversation" took home the grand prize of $5,000.

This competition is part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival, and none of these designs will actually be built.