Davis and Ingraham Moving Up in UVA Softball Program Record Books

Danni Ingraham has 31 career home runs and is four away from tying the program record

Seniors Allison Davis and Danni Ingraham have played a big role in helping the UVA softball team transition with second year head coach Joanna Hardin.

In the mean time, the duo is leaving behind a legacy in the program record books.

Ingraham ranks second all-time in Virginia history with 31 home runs and is four homers away from tying the record.

She had two of those home runs Sunday in a game that saw her plate seven runs in the 'Hoos 17-12 at Louisville Sunday.

Ingraham's seven RBI tied a single game program record set back in 1995.

Davis leads the 'Hoos this season, batting .380.

This past weekend, Davis became just the seventh Cavalier and first in a decade to eclipse the 200 hit mark.

Davis has 201 career hits, which ranks 6th all-time in program history.

"Honestly, it was just great because it started off a really great offensive weekend," says Davis. "It was just kind of a pleasant surprise. I actually had no idea."

"Its very humbling to be apart of their careers and these moments with them," says Hardin. "They've been very faithful and so its always rewarding when the faithful few get to reap the benefits of their work. She's really tough to pitch to now. She's seeing pitches in, she's seeing pitches away. She's hitting on all speeds. She's just seeing the ball really really well, and that brings a lot of confidence, and a grand slam, four runs in one swing, that's a huge momentum burst for us."

"I think it would just be cool for people now and for years to come to have something to strive for," says Ingraham. "I was talking to Hailey and she was saying that maybe I'll come after your home run records, so I think it would be cool for people just to strive for that."

Virginia kicks off a four game homestand Wednesday when it host Longwood on Wednesday.

The 'Hoos host Virginia Tech for a three game ACC series starting Friday.