Quantcast

Planning Commission Holds Public Hearing on Proposed Housing-Farming Community

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Plans for Hogwaller Farm Plans for Hogwaller Farm
Charlottesville Planning Commission on April 10 Charlottesville Planning Commission on April 10
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Planning Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday, April 10, on a new housing-farming community that’s being proposed for the Hogwaller area.

The proposed project, called Hogwaller Farm, would feature 30 apartments, along with farmland, a greenhouse, and a commercial farm stand.

If approved for rezoning, developer Justin Shrimp hopes City Council will approve his special-use permit sometime this summer.