Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

BASEBALL
St. Anne's Belfield 8, Woodberry Forest 0
Fluvanna County 4, Monticello 2

SOFTBALL
Monticello 10, Fluvanna County 6

BOYS LACROSSE
Blue Ridge 15, VES 11
Western Albemarle 11, Albemarle 9

GIRLS LACROSSE
Albemarle 13, Western Albemarle 12