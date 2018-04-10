Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Unanimously Approves Fiscal Year 2019 Budget

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - At a special meeting held April 10, 2018, Charlottesville City Council unanimously approved the FY 2019 budget, tax rate and vehicle tax relief programs.

City Council voted to:

  1. Establish the 2018 tax year Vehicle Tax Relief Percentage (1st of 1 reading)
  2. Set the Annual Tax Levy for 2018 (2nd of 2 readings)
  3. Approve the Annual Budget Appropriation for FY 2019 (2nd of 2 readings)

Total general fund expenditures in the FY 2019 budget are $179,725,535 and balanced to general fund revenues of the same amount. This represents a 4.7% increase from FY 2018. Council also approved a FY 2019 Capital Projects Fund budget of $23,401,942.

Council's major themes in this year's budget include:

  • Strong Support for City Schools
  • Preserving and Enhancing Quality Services
  • Affordable Housing Investment
  • Focus on organizational Efficiencies, aligning with our Strategic Plan and Council Priorities, and
  • Maintaining the Real Estate tax rate at .95 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value.

Under the revenue sharing agreement of May 24, 1982, the sum of $15.7 million will be received to the General Fund from the County of Albemarle. Of that amount, $10 million supports the operational budget, $5.3 million shall be transferred to the Capital Projects Fund and $400,000 shall be transferred to the Facilities Repair Fund.

Complete budget materials are available online at www.charlottesville.org/budget under FY 2019 Proposed Budget.