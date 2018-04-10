Quantcast

Sprint Pavilion Hopes to Replace Roof

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A big staple on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall could soon be getting a facelift.

On Tuesday, April 10, the general manager of the Sprint Pavilion, Kirby Hutto, talked to members of the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority at its meeting.

He’s hoping to replace the pavilion’s roof. He says the fabric that makes up the current roof is about 13 years old.   

“One thing that we really had not counted on that we have experienced, due to our physical location in the core of the city, is the grime that we get on the roof fabric itself," says Hutto.

Hutto says this grime has degraded the coating that is on the fabric. He's hoping to replace the roof with a more integrated design to avoid dirt accumulation and the fabric sagging.

He says the pavilion caters to about 110,000 people each year between Fridays After Five and ticketed events.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

