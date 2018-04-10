Vigil on Afton Mountain Honors VDOT Employees Killed on the Job

Virginia Department of Transportation employees and community members are gathering at the VDOT Workers' Memorial on Afton Mountain to honor and remember transportation workers killed on the job.

Thousands of people pass the VDOT Workers' Memorial along Interstate 64 every day. On Tuesday, April 10, dozens of people stopped along their commute to pay their respects to the men and women who are honored by this memorial.

More than 130 VDOT workers have died on Virginia roads while on the job.

Several people, including Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine and the VDOT commissioner, are expected to speak at this year’s service.

"It's an opportunity for us to remind the public of those drivers who are using the road that when you see those orange cones, respect that work zone and whatever else you might be thinking about, whatever else you might be engaged in, it's time to put 100 percent of your attention behind the wheel," says Lou Hatter of VDOT.

This vigil comes in the middle of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which acts as a reminder for drivers to be careful in work zones. In the past, some VDOT workers have shared their stories about close-calls with vehicles on the highway.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials say thankfully they haven't had to add any names to the memorial this year. This week marks the 20th year the state has observed work zone safety week.