Gov. Northam Signs Landes Education Legislation into Law

Press Release from Delegate Steve Landes:

RICHMOND, VA Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, Chairman of the House Education Committee, today highlighted education legislation he introduced in the 2018 General Assembly session that has been signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

“As Chairman of the House Education Committee, education remains one of my top legislative priorities. I was glad to see Governor Ralph Northam has signed House Bills 3, 344, 347, 897, and 1125 into law, which are part of my education initiative to ensure every student in Virginia receives the best education possible,” said Landes. “I am especially pleased with the enactment of House Bill 3, which will ensure that students who attempt to cut down on the cost of college by completing dual enrollment courses in High School will actually receive the credit they are due, and House Bill 1125, which will help address our teacher shortage in the Commonwealth.”

The following education bills introduced by Delegate Landes have been signed into law and become effective July 1, 2018:

House Bill 3 Dual enrollment courses; quality standards; universal transfer course credit. Ensures dual enrollment courses students take in high school transfer for credit to state universities as long as they meet a quality standard. (Passed House 99-0; Passed Senate with substitute with amendment 40-0)

House Bill 344 Public institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth; campus free speech; policies, materials, and reports . Requires each public institution of higher education in the Commonwealth to establish and include in its student handbook, on its website, and in its student orientation programs policies regarding free speech on campus; develop training materials and implement training programs on such policies for any employee who is responsible for the discipline or education of enrolled students; and post conspicuously on its website and annually update a report relating to free speech on campus. (Passed House 89-8; Passed Senate with substitute 40-Y 0-N)

House Bill 347 State Council of Higher Education for Virginia; longitudinal data. Requires the data that the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia annually collects and publishes on the percentage of graduates of public institutions of higher education and certain nonprofit private institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth who are known to be employed in the Commonwealth and the average salary and the average higher education-related debt for such graduates to be disaggregated by degree program and level. (Passed House 99-0; Passed Senate 39-Y 0-N)

House Bill 897 Governing boards of public institutions of higher education; six-year plans. Specifies that the six-year plan and amendments to or affirmation of such plan that are required to be submitted no later than July 1 of each year to various executive and legislative entities and individuals by the governing board of each public institution of higher education shall be a preliminary version and prohibits any such preliminary plan, amendments, or affirmation from being posted on the General Assembly's website. (Passed House 100-0; Passed Senate 40-Y 0-N)

House Bill 1125 Teacher licensure. Makes several changes to the teacher licensure process, including permitting teachers with a valid out-of-state license, with full credentials and without deficiencies, to receive licensure by reciprocity without passing additional licensing assessments and permitting a local school board or division superintendent to waive certain licensure requirements for any individual who holds a provisional license and is employed by the local school board. (Passed House 100-0; Passed Senate with substitute with amendment 40-0)

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.