Orange Co. Fire & EMS Donates New AEDs to Sheriff's Office

A special gift to law enforcement officers in Orange County will help save lives in the community.

Orange County Fire & EMS donated nine new automated external defibrillator (AED) devices to the sheriff's office Tuesday, April 10.

“Our EMS and our sheriff's office has a great working relationship with each other, we train together on certain things and I've gotten many complements from their department when our guys have been there and saved a life prior to them getting there,” Sheriff Mark Amos said.

“We have a great working relationship with our sheriff's department. They are quite frequently first on scene, so today we rolled out a new AED for our sheriff's department to use to replace some older model AED's,” said Nathan Mort, interim fire and rescue chief.

AEDs can revive people in cardiac distress.

“I think most of the deputies are glad they have them. Many of them have used them in the past, and I think they're glad we have new and upgraded models,” said the sheriff.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office originally had seven AEDs, but those were roughly 10 years old. The new devices are automated, and a lot easier to use compared to the older models.

“The AHA [American Heart Association] chain of survival says we need to get early defibrillation to help increase the chances of getting a heart beat back. It doesn't change much, except that when we get there we're going to put them on a full heart monitor and get them to the hospital,” Mort explained.

Orange County Fire & EMS is also hoping to donate AEDs to the police departments in Gordonsville and the Town of Orange.