Virginia Lawmakers Lauded for Law Requiring Use of Non-Animal Test Methods

04/10/2018 Release from the Humane Society of the United States:

(April 10, 2018)­­--The Humane Society of the United States thanks Governor Ralph Northam for signing a bill to reduce the use of animals in product testing. Virginia is only the fourth state in the country to pass such a law. Delegate Jennifer Boysko, D-86, was the lead patron of the bill, HB 1087.

“By minimizing animal testing and instead focusing on the use of faster, cost effective and more reliable testing methods, Virginia companies can save lives, time and money,” said Matthew Gray, Virginia state director for the HSUS. “We thank Delegate Boysko and Governor Northam for their leadership on this issue.”

21st century science is rapidly moving away from outdated animal tests. HB 1087 requires the use of available methods that avoid animal testing or reduce the number of animals used for testing product such as cosmetics, household cleaners and industrial chemicals.

Many effective alternatives to animal testing now exist, including 3-D printing, construction of artificial human tissue and the generation of sophisticated computer programs that can make accurate predictions about chemical safety. With these sophisticated technologies comes the promise of improved and more predictive information on safety of chemicals and other products.

Virginia has now joined California, New Jersey and New York in all passing laws requiring companies to use available alternative test methods.

