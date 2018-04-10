Quantcast

Allegheny Mountain Institute Classes at Augusta Health Kick Off Wednesday

The first in a series of classes from the Allegheny Mountain Institute - Augusta Health Farm Partnership will kick off Wednesday afternoon in Fishersville.

The institute is partnering with the hospital for an ongoing series that covers a range of nutritional topics.

Wednesday’s class is about growing and cooking with fresh herbs.

“That'll be a combination of teaching people the secrets to growing healthy windowsill culinary herbs combined with a cooking demonstration from the executive chef here at Augusta Health,” said Grayson Shelor of  AMI at Augusta Health.

The classes are free and open to the public and all ages are welcome.

The Grow and Cook with Fresh Herbs class is from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to register.

The series of classes offered this month include:

  • Grow and Cook with Fresh Herbs, Wednesday, April 11, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jazzman’s Café, Augusta Health Wellness Center
  • Local and Seasonal Tasting, Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Augusta Community Care Building
  • Garden 101: Healthy Soil, Healthy Plants Class, Tuesday, April 24, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m., Room 119, Augusta Health Wellness Center
  • Zen and the Art of Compost Class, Thursday, April 26, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m., Room 119, Augusta Health Wellness Center

    Reported by Tara Todd

