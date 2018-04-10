Louisa County Teacher Completes 100-Mile Run Fundraiser

A Louisa County High School teacher's 24-hour run to support students was a big success.

Katharine Fletcher capped off her 100-mile run around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 10.

The 43-year-old stopped occasionally to eat or walk, but otherwise stayed on the go.

Louisa County Public Schools Public Information Officer Andrew Woolfolk announced that Fletcher’s run has so far raised nearly $12,000 .

A GoFundMe page is also helping to collect donations for the Lion Pride Scholarship, as well as other school programs. The teacher’s run will be turned into a documentary with the goal of raising additional funds.

"We are really excited to see how much money we could earn in reaction to the GoFundMe film that was made about my run. So we are really hoping this this can grow and become much bigger," Fletcher said.

This was the third year for the run, but it was the first time Fletcher ran this far over a roughly 24-hour period.