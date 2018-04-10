Winners of the Annual Hannah Graham Memorial Award Announced

Two University of Virginia students have received the 3rd Annual Hannah Graham Memorial Award.

First-year student Navya Annapareddy will take part in a study on preventable causes of maternal death at hospitals in Rwanda.

Second-year student Jordan Beeker will study women working in Senegal's unregistered businesses.

The award supports year-long work to promote health and development or reduce violence against women and girls in French-speaking countries.

Eighteen-year-old Hannah Graham was a student at the University of Virginia when she disappeared from downtown Charlottesville in September 2014. Her remains were found a few weeks later in a wooded area behind a house on Old Lynchburg Road. March 2, 2016 Jesse Matthew pleaded guilty to murdering both Graham and 20-year-old Morgan Harrington.

The first Hannah Graham Memorial Award was given out in October 2015. John and Sue Graham created the award to support work they believe mirrors their daughter's passions.