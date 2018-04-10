UVA Basketball 2018-19 ACC Opponent Matchups Announced

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 10) the men's basketball league opponents for all 15 institutions for the 2018-19 season. Specific game dates, times and networks for the 18-game league schedules have not yet been determined.

Virginia will face each of the 14 conference opponents during the 18-game league schedule that includes nine ACC home games and nine ACC away contests.

In 2018-19, the Cavaliers will play every league opponent with home-and-home matchups with Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

UVA will host Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

The Cavaliers travel to Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse and Boston College for away games next season.

Virginia men’s basketball season ticket renewals begin Friday, June 1.

VIRGINIA'S 2018-19 ACC OPPONENTS

HOME GAMES (9) – Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AWAY GAMES (9) – Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech