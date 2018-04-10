Volunteers, Donations Needed for Charlottesville's Cops 4 Kids Day

An annual event in Charlottesville is in need of help from the community.

Charlottesville Police Foundation’s Cops 4 Kids Day is set for Friday, May 4, at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia on Cherry Avenue.

Organizers say they need volunteers to help out that day, as well as donations to keep the event going.

In its tenth year, Cops 4 Kids brings police, children, and the community together.

"For not only kids but also adults to recognize that these police officers are not just a badge, but they're actually a human being behind the badge. They are also fathers and mothers and brothers and sisters, and they're real people and they're part of our community," said Charlottesville Police Foundation Executive Director Mindy Goodall.

04/10/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Foundation:

One of the main goals of the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) can be summed up in two words: Relational Policing. When the police know the people in the community that they serve, and the people in the community know the police, there is a level of trust and relationship that surrounds us. Given the events of last summer, this has never been more important. The CPD together with the Charlottesville Police Foundation (CPF) have been working on this in many ways, and one is coming up soon:Cops 4 Kids Day.

On May 4th, hundreds of kids and police officers will gather at the Boys & Girls Club for a fun afternoon of playing together and getting to know each other. The cops cheer the kids through a bouncy house, play red-light/green-light and a basketball tournament with the kids, do the limbo, shoot Nerf guns, dance, ride bikes, play corn-hole, and eat together - all while they are breaking down barriers that often exist between young people and the police.

We invite you to come out to Cops 4 Kids Day and see our officers and the CPF putting ideals into action. Not only is the day fun, it's one very important step of many that our department is taking to reach out to kids and families in Charlottesville.

Also consider volunteering and/or donating to help make this exciting day a success. Donations can be as little as $30 to sponsor one child's attendance, $300 to run one of our many stations, or $1000 to be one of our event partners. If you've wondered what you can do to help our local police and community relations, this is your opportunity.

I'm grateful to be surrounded by a community that is active in working for the good of the people in Charlottesville. May we all continue to work together to bring about understanding and peace.

Mindy Goodall

Executive Director, CPF