2 Men Charged in Connection to Reported Shooting in Staunton

04/10/2018 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

On April 9, 2018 at approximately 2:15 p.m. the Staunton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the backyard of a residence on the 900-block of North Coalter Street. Due to the proximity of the residence to McSwain Elementary School, the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Marston Lee Jones, 20, of Waynesboro was arrested and charged with misdemeanor destruction of property for damaging a drone belonging to Eric Andrew Robertson.

Robertson, 34, of Staunton was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.