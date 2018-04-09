Quantcast

Staunton Looks to Reconstruct Majority of Lee High School

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Staunton school leaders' meeting on April 9 Staunton school leaders' meeting on April 9
Staunton teachers were also recognized during the meeting Staunton teachers were also recognized during the meeting
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

School leaders are once again discussing more new construction for Staunton’s Lee High School, and they think it’s feasible.

Superintendent Garett Smith shared the news during the meeting on Monday, April 9. Smith says school leaders are working with Charlottesville architect firm Crabtree Rohrbaugh and Associates.

Ideas include leaving the auditorium and gym, possibly the cafeteria, and then demolishing the rest of the school to build from scratch.

"Within those options and within our $40 million budget to have a school that's mostly new construction and less renovation, and we think we can get it done,” says Smith. “And we feel that by meeting every week, discussing every possible option, asking all the hard questions, that there's a way we can do this."

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board recognized teachers and support staff of the year. Meeting leaders also recognized Lee's basketball team for an outstanding season.

    Reported by Tara Todd

