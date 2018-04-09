Albemarle Police Searching for Missing Teenage Girl

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

Margie Araceli Garcia Urbina was reported missing to the ACPD on 03/03/2018. Her father last had contact with her on 03/01/2018. Her cell phone is off, and she has not responded to attempts to contact her through social media.

Miss Garcia Urbina appears to have used an ATM in Opelika, AL, on 03/03/2018. She may have taken two changes of clothes with her, including the clothing in the photo.

If you see Miss Garcia Urbina or have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or Jefferson Area Crimestoppers (434-977-4000).